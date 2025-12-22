CM Devendra Fadnavis declared Mahayuti has 'wiped out' Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's local body elections. The alliance secured 75% of municipal council president posts, with BJP emerging as the number one party in the state.

Following Mahayuti's decisive performance in the Maharashtra local body elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the alliance has completely "wiped out" Maha Vikas Aghadi from the state.

Mahayuti Dominates President Posts

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Fadnavis asserted that around 75 per cent Municipal Corporation presidents have been elected from the Mahayuti alliance; meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been able to win only 50 seats. "In yesterday's Maharashtra election results, the BJP is the number one party. The Mahayuti alliance has elected 75% of the municipal council presidents. A total of 50 presidents were elected from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while 210 presidents were elected from the Mahayuti. We have wiped out the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The BJP has the highest strike rate. 65% of the elected presidents are from our party," Fadnavis said.

Record Corporator Wins

Furthermore, he mentioned that 3000 corporators have been elected from the Mahayuti alliance, including 48 per cent of them from the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming it as a record. Fadnavis stressed that people have once again shown their trust in the NDA government and in PM Modi's development agenda and trust-building efforts. "This year, nearly 3000 of our corporators have been elected. Of the total corporators elected, 48% are from the BJP. This is a record. The people have shown faith in our government... The people have responded to Modi's politics of development and trust. The opposition's strongholds in Nagpur have been demolished. We have made the Saoner Municipal Council Congress-free... In the coming days, we will win the municipal corporation and Zilla Parishad elections," Fadnavis added.

Election Results in Detail

Vote counting for 286 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats began at 10 AM today. The elections were conducted in two phases, with some councils holding polls on December 2 and others on December 20.

Around 129 municipal council chairpersons have been elected from the BJP. Together, all three alliance parties (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) account for 75% of the city council chairpersons. In terms of corporators, more than 3,300 BJP candidates have been elected, according to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (ANI)