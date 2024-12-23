Chhattisgarh govt scheme scam: Rs 1,000 deposited monthly in 'Sunny Leone's' account

The accused, identified as Virendra Joshi, reportedly manipulated the system to channel the monthly payments into the fraudulent account. Authorities found the fraud after media reports highlighted the irregularity.

In a bizarre case of fraud under Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a man reportedly opened a bank account in the name of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to siphon off funds meant for married women. The scheme provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to eligible women, but the misuse has raised serious questions about the verification process.

The accused, identified as Virendra Joshi, reportedly manipulated the system to channel the monthly payments into the fraudulent account. Authorities found the fraud after media reports highlighted the irregularity. The incident took place in Talur village, located in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

District Collector Haris S has taken swift action by directing the Women and Child Development Department to launch a thorough investigation. Officials have been instructed to freeze the fraudulent account and recover the misappropriated funds. "We are identifying those responsible for beneficiary verification and will take necessary action," the collector said.

This revelation has sparked political controversy, with both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress trading barbs over the administration of the scheme. Congress state chief Deepak Baij accused the BJP-led government of failing to prevent widespread fraud, claiming that "over 50 percent of the scheme's beneficiaries are fake."

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao dismissed the claims, asserting that the Congress was trying to undermine a scheme that has successfully delivered financial assistance to women. "Congress is upset because we have implemented a program they failed to provide during their tenure," Sao said.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana was introduced to empower women by offering direct financial support. However, incidents like these highlight systemic vulnerabilities that need immediate rectification to maintain the program's integrity. Officials are under pressure to identify any other fraudulent accounts and ensure stricter beneficiary verification protocols going forward.

