A man brutally beat his wife to death over a suspected theft at a local wedding in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district.

In a shocking incident, a man brutally beat his wife to death over a suspected theft at a local wedding in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. The accused, 38-year-old Dhula Ram had been married ten times and nine of his wives left him due to his violent and abusive behaviour. He is now in police custody.

Ram's latest marriage to Basanti Bai ended in tragedy when he allegedly suspected her of stealing rice, cooking oil, and a sari from a wedding they attended together. This suspicion sparked a heated confrontation that spiraled into a fatal assault.

According to police, Ram bludgeoned his wife to death and attempted to cover up the crime by concealing her body under a pile of dry leaves in a forested area. For five days, the gruesome act remained hidden until the smell of decomposition drew the attention of nearby villagers.

“On Sunday afternoon, villagers noticed a foul smell emanating from a forested area near a drain,” said officials. Upon inspection, they discovered a decomposed corpse, partially buried and grotesquely disfigured.

Investigators revealed that Dhula Ram was insecure in his current marriage, fearing he might be abandoned yet again. “This, compounded by the alleged theft, appears to have triggered the fatal assault,” police stated.

Based on witness accounts and preliminary forensic evidence, Ram was apprehended shortly after the body was discovered.