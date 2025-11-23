Congress' Udit Raj backed Maulana Arshad Madani's claims, alleging the Centre is systematically sidelining Muslims, Dalits, and OBCs in top academic and administrative jobs, thus contradicting its 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' promise.

Supporting Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani's remarks, Congress leader Udit Raj alleged on Sunday that the central government is systematically sidelining marginalised communities in key academic and administrative appointments, asserting that the slogan of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" stands contradicted by ground realities.

The Congress leader claimed that Muslims, Dalits and OBCs are being "denied fair opportunities" in institutions directly under the Union government. "Not only Muslims, but Dalits and OBCs are also being denied appointments. The central government claims "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas," but only one particular caste is being promoted. None of the 48 central government universities has Muslim, Dalit, or OBC vice-chancellors. And they are also missing from India's 159 top institutions," he said.

'Only Sangh Members Appointed'

Accusing the ruling BJP and its ideological parent RSS of influencing appointments, Raj said, "The RSS and BJP's ideology demands that only Sangh members be appointed to these institutions. Those involved at Al Falah University should not be spared, but why is the entire university being targeted?"

Raj further criticised the government over the latest round of lateral entry selections to the IAS, alleging that none of the candidates selected through the process belonged to the SC, ST or OBC categories. "Recently, the lateral-entry IAS recruitment, which was halted on Rahul Gandhi's orders, saw direct recruitment, and none of the recruits were SC/ST/OBC. This government excludes Muslims, Dalits and backward classes," he said.

Madani Highlights 'Discrimination' Against Muslims

The Congress leader's comments came after Madani on Saturday expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University.

He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zahran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren". He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said. Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (muslim) never raise their heads". (ANI)