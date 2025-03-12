Bihar Mayor asks to 'stop Holi for 2 hours' due to Jumma time, faces backlash (WATCH)

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary strongly condemned Darbhanga Mayor's recent statement regarding Holi celebrations. The Mayor had appealed to the city residents to stop playing Holi between 12:30 and 2:00 pm.

Bihar Mayor asks to 'stop Holi for 2 hours' due to Jumma time, faces backlash (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary strongly condemned Darbhanga Mayor's recent statement regarding Holi celebrations. The Mayor had appealed to the city residents to stop playing Holi between 12:30 and 2:00 pm.

Reacting to this, Chaudhary stated, "Such statement harms social health. Bihar runs with love and brotherhood. Taking along all people, people of all castes and religions, our leader's slogan is 'Pura Bihar Mera Parivar'. People make such kind of statements just to be in the media. I think such people should be removed from the party."

Earlier, in the statement, Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara had appealed to the city residents to stop Holi from 12:30 to 2:00; as she said, "Jumma time cannot be extended, so there should be a two-hour break on Holi."

The mayor urged that those playing Holi should maintain distance from mosques and places of prayer for two hours.

She further added, "Holi and Ramzan have been celebrated many times before and have been celebrated peacefully in the district." The district administration gave the statement after the peace committee meeting.

Also read: In Mauritius PM's address, a Gujarati touch, calls PM Modi 'Mara Bhai Modi Ji', draws cheer (WATCH)

Recently, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, on March 7, said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

A peace committee meeting was held on Tuesday at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated.

There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid... We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to leave their house, they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them..." Chaudhary told reporters after the meeting. 

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Woman, her friends kill cat, set it on fire for 'bringing bad luck' by crossing their path

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis

UP HORROR! Jilted lover sets married woman ablaze after she declines to elope with him in Mathura anr

UP HORROR! Jilted lover sets married woman ablaze after she declines to elope with him in Mathura

Raichur burns at 41.4 degrees, Karnataka reels under intense early summer heat vkp

Raichur burns at 41.4°C! Karnataka reels under intense early summer heat

UP SHOCKER! Woman, her friends kill cat, set it on fire for 'bringing bad luck' by crossing their path shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman, her friends kill cat, set it on fire for 'bringing bad luck' by crossing their path

Yogi govt introduces smart RC: Chip-based vehicle registration for enhanced security and convenience

Yogi govt introduces smart RC: Chip-based vehicle registration for enhanced security and convenience

Recent Stories

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED! gcw

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check best features, performance and price REVEALED!

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis vkp

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Couple strangles minor children before drying by suicide over financial crisis

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH) dmn

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH)

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 12: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold DROPS by QAR 4

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH) shk

'Heard explosion, firing, they asked families to leave': Man recounts moments of Pakistan train hijack (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon
PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Presents Overseas Citizen Cards to Mauritian PM Ramgoolam, His Wife Veena | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Pakistan Train Hijack | ‘Attack will Hurt Ego of Army’: Foreign Expert Sushant Sareen Slams Pakistan

Video Icon
'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon