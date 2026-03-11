The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old sailor of the Indian Navy from Agra for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency after being honey-trapped on social media nearly three years ago.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 24-year-old sailor of the Indian Navy from Agra for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency after being honey-trapped on social media nearly three years ago. Officials said the accused had allegedly established contact with an operative linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - Pakistan’s powerful spy agency and is suspected of transmitting sensitive information related to Indian naval infrastructure and assets.

Intelligence input triggers probe

According to ATS officials, intelligence inputs suggested that a person working in a sensitive defence establishment had fallen under the influence of a Pakistan-based intelligence operative and was passing on confidential details related to India’s defence infrastructure.

Following the alert, investigators launched an intensive probe involving electronic surveillance, technical monitoring, and physical verification. During the course of the investigation, the name of Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky (24) surfaced as a key suspect.

The accused, a resident of Cheetpur village under Kagarol police station in Agra district, was serving in the Indian Navy. Officials said he was posted as a leading seaman at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala - one of the Navy’s most strategically important operational formations.

Technical evidence and communication records revealed that Adarsh had allegedly established direct contact with a Pakistan-based ISI handler and subsequently began sharing sensitive information.

Social media honey trap

According to ATS officials, the investigation revealed that around three years ago the sailor was honey-trapped through a social media profile posing as a woman, allegedly operated by an ISI-linked handler.

Initially, the interaction reportedly began as casual and friendly exchanges on social media platforms. Over time, the handler allegedly built trust with the sailor and gradually persuaded him to reveal details about his posting and professional responsibilities.

Once the relationship deepened, the handler began pressuring him to share sensitive information and photographs linked to naval establishments and assets.

Warship images allegedly shared

During the probe, ATS officials found that the accused had allegedly shared photographs and information related to strategically important naval assets including images of warships with the Pakistan-based handler.

Officials warned that such material is considered extremely sensitive from a national security standpoint, as it could expose operational capabilities, logistics, or deployment details of military assets.

The investigation also uncovered financial transactions allegedly linked to the espionage activity. The accused had transferred money from his personal bank account to the ISI-linked contact, indicating possible financial dealings connected to the intelligence exchange.

Arrest and judicial custody

After gathering technical evidence and establishing his alleged role in the espionage network, the ATS arrested Adarsh Kumar on March 10, 2026.

He was later produced before a competent court, which remanded him to judicial custody, officials said.

Wider spy network under scanner

Officials said the investigation is still underway to determine the exact nature and volume of classified information that may have been leaked, the duration of the accused’s contact with the ISI network, and whether others may have been targeted through similar honey-trap tactics.

Investigators are currently analysing communication devices, digital records, and financial transactions of the accused to trace the wider network and understand the operational methods used by the suspected Pakistani intelligence handler.