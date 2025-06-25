In a spine-chilling murder that has shocked Chhattisgarh, the body of a differently-abled man was discovered sealed in cement, packed inside a suitcase and stuffed into a steel trunk in Raipur.

Investigation led police all the way to Delhi airport on Tuesday, where they apprehended a married couple believed to be the masterminds behind the gruesome killing.

According to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh, preliminary questioning has revealed that the accused — Ankit Upadhyay, a lawyer from Raipur, and his wife — plotted the murder of Kishore Paikra, allegedly triggered by a heated land brokerage dispute. “Ankit, whose father is a retired ASI of Chhattisgarh police, and his wife were identified through CCTV footage from the area where Paikra's body was found,” Singh said.

What CCTV shows

The footage captured a vehicle entering Raipur’s DD Nagar locality on Monday. Two men are seen stepping out and opening the boot to offload a steel trunk that held the cement-encased corpse. Trailing the vehicle was a woman riding a two-wheeler, her face covered. Authorities suspect the car bore a doctored number plate to evade detection.

Investigators further discovered that the victim, who relied on a wheelchair and resided near HMT Chowk in Handipara, had previously sold a parcel of land in Mohadi village with Ankit's assistance for Rs 50 lakh. However, Paikra reportedly received Rs 20 lakh less than the agreed amount. When he allegedly threatened to go to the police, Ankit is said to have orchestrated his murder to silence him.

The couple was flown back to Raipur late Tuesday.