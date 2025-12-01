A 35-year-old man, Inderpreet Singh Perri, was shot dead in Chandigarh's Sector 26. Police suspect gang rivalry as the motive, noting the victim had a criminal record. An investigation is underway, with police examining CCTV footage.

A man was shot dead on late Monday in Chandigarh's Sector 26, prompting a high-level police investigation. IG Chandigarh, Pushpendra Kumar, confirmed that multiple shots were fired during the incident, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Inderpreet Singh Perri. According to police, around nine rounds were fired, and officers recovered eight empty shells and one live cartridge from the spot. Preliminary examination suggests 4-5 bullet wounds on the victim's body.

Officials said the exact cause of death and further details will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Police sources also indicated that the incident may be linked to gang rivalry, as the deceased had several criminal cases registered against him. The investigation is ongoing, and officials said all aspects, including possible involvement of rival groups, are being thoroughly examined. As per the police, the forensic team is examining evidence from the spot, and CCTV footage is also being reviewed. The deceased's body has been kept in PGI, Chandigarh, for postmortem.

Recent Gang-Related Incidents

Recently, an alleged key associate of gangster Nishan Joriyan, named Kawaljit Singh, was arrested by the Batala police, Punjab, on Friday, according to an official X post by the DGP Punjab Police. One weapon was recovered from him. The accused, along with his associate, had fired shots at a shop in Batala after making a Rs. 2 crore extortion demand in the name of gangster Nishan Joriyan.

On November 26, in Chandigarh, Punjab, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), along with SAS Nagar Police, apprehended four operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the accused, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on the police during the cordon-and-search operation. According to the police, the encounter took place near Steel Strips Towers during a cordon-and-search operation. In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries. (ANI)