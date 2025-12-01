Gujarat's mangrove cover, 23.66% of India's total, is rapidly expanding, providing a natural coastal defence. Since 2001, 253.06 sq km have been added, enhancing marine habitats and coastal stability through community and government efforts.

Mangroves, often regarded as nature's strongest coastal protectors, are rapidly expanding across Gujarat's shoreline, forming a crucial natural defence against erosion, storms and climate impact. The state today accounts for 23.66% of India's total mangrove cover, and its restoration has become a central component of Gujarat's environmental strategy.

Transforming Coastal Landscapes

In regions such as Dholera and Kutch, large-scale plantation and rejuvenation drives have transformed coastal landscapes, where hundreds of hectares once vulnerable to the tides now host dense green belts. Between 2001 and 2023, the state successfully added 253.06 sq km of mangroves, leading to stronger coastal stability, healthier marine habitats and the return of migratory birds to regenerated estuaries.

Ecological Recovery and Biodiversity Boost

Minal Jani, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ahmedabad, highlighted the scale and impact of the initiative, noting that in the past five years alone, more than 2,500 hectares have been brought under mangrove plantation. She said this expansion has played a significant role in reducing coastal erosion and enhancing marine biodiversity. According to her, areas that once saw receding land and saline intrusion are now witnessing an increase in crabs, fish and other aquatic life, indicating ecological recovery.

Community-Led Efforts on the Ground

This progress has been built on a foundation of community involvement, with villagers working closely with the Forest Department and industries to nurture saplings, cultivate mudflats and protect young plants from grazing. Mangrove planter Jiteshbhai Makwana explained how the process unfolds on the ground, sharing that new land formations are identified each year, trenches are prepared, seeds are planted and saplings are safeguarded until they take root. In several places, he said, mangroves have grown so dense that movement through them has become difficult, a sign of healthy buildup.

Alignment with National Initiatives

The initiative also aligns with the Centre's MISHTI scheme, the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes, which aims to strengthen coastal ecosystems while supporting community livelihoods. Gujarat's growing mangrove cover stands as evidence of what is possible when science, policy and people come together to restore nature. (ANI)