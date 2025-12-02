Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated in Rajya Sabha that the government is prepared to discuss any issue, including electoral reforms, but cautioned the opposition against insisting on specific timelines for the debate.

'Govt ready to discuss any matter': Rijiju to opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is ready to discuss any matter, but the opposition should not insist on timelines. Rijiju, who was responding to opposition members' demand in Rajya Sabha for discussion on SIR or electoral reforms in any form, said that nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the opposition parties yesterday in the all-party meeting or today.

"It is under the consideration of the government. If you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult because you have to give certain space. The matter related to SIR or electoral reforms, the demand that you have put forward has not been rejected. Don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss on any matter," he said.

New Chairman CP Radhakrishnan highlights power of democracy

Earlier, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, said that citizens look upto the parliament to guide the nation. Thanking members, who felicitated him for presiding over the proceedings of the House for the first time since his election as Chairman in September, Radhakrishnan, said that a person can rise from the humblest beginning to high positions in public life only in a democracy.

"Citizens look up to the parliament, the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation. Great Tamil saintly poet Thiruvalluvar teaches us: speak only words that are useful and meaningful, and avoid those that do not serve the interest of society," the Chairman said.

"As mentioned by many members, my humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India to New Delhi, the national capital of India. It's the remarkable power of our democracy. Only in democracy a person can rise from the humblest begining to high positions in public life.. This makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the chair. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the mother of democracy," he added. (ANI)