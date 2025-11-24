The Chhattisgarh government is mainstreaming the nomadic Birhor PVTG community in Korba district through targeted health camps, education, and welfare schemes, leading to better health outcomes and greater integration with society.

The Chhattisgarh government is working to bring the Birhor community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), into the mainstream by improving their access to education, healthcare and welfare schemes in Korba district.

As part of this campaign, the administration is making a remarkable effort to provide healthcare facilities to the people belonging to the Birhor community. The Birhor people, once lived a nomadic life in the forest, building shelters among the trees and surviving by hunting. Birhor is now gradually stepping forward to keep pace with the changing world. A health camp has been organised in the Birhor settlement, where doctors and health workers are not only providing treatment but also spreading awareness about health.

Administration's Multi-pronged Approach

"To promote health facilities in PVTG communities, camps are being organised in their settlements. Health centres in their areas monitor them regularly. Pregnant women and malnourished children are brought in for ANC (Antenatal Care). Pregnant women receive regular ANC checkups. For children who show talent in sports, a sports academy is being run through CSR funds," said Korba Collector Ajeet Vasant.

Under the guidance of the Chhattisgarh government, the district administration is working to address the problems of women and children in this community and to nurture their talents, he added. He further informed that PVTG communities have adopted education and health very well. "Several social workers have done commendable work in this area, helping them access government schemes and increasing awareness about them. This community is now benefiting from schemes like Mahtari Vandan, PM Janman, and the Ayushman Card. Their children now attend school. They are availing the benefits of almost all government schemes."

Mobile Healthcare for a Nomadic Community

Korba's Dr Dileshwar Singh said that Health camps are being organised in every block. These camps are especially for backward tribal groups like the Birhor, who do not live in one place and therefore are unable to get primary healthcare or visit nearby health centres. For them, we go from village to village and hold health camps. In the interest of the Birhor population, we set up a camp in Donganala, where we provide free medical services to the PVTGs. The central government is also giving special attention to their healthcare needs and distributing medicines for free, he said.

Community Welcomes Healthcare Access

Doctors come here to give us medicines and hold camps, said PVTG member Chandrika Birhor, adding that they provide medication for cough, fever, cold and more. She further said that doctors, nurses, and Mitanins come and examine people. "They also give medicines for children. Whatever problems we tell them, they treat them".

According to PVTG member Makhan, doctors hold camps here every week. "Whatever problems we have, we tell them and get medicine accordingly. They come every week to check on us. All of us Birhor people thank them. Earlier, we did not pay much attention to hospitals. We used to do deliveries at home. But now we are delivering in hospitals. All the deliveries have gone well, and everyone is healthy. (ANI)