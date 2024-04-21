Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan: 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details

    Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomar, confirmed the incident and said, "The road accident took place in Panchola near Aklera of Jhalawar district. Nine people were killed in the collision between a van, carrying the victims returning from a marriage procession, and a truck."

    Rajasthan 9 people dead in car-truck collision in Jhalawar; check details
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    A devastating accident on Sunday morning in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan resulted in the death of nine individuals, with one person sustaining severe injuries. The collision occurred when a car, transporting the victims back from a wedding in Madhya Pradesh, collided head-on with a speeding truck on National Highway (NH) 52 near Aklera.

    Jhalawar Superintendent of Police, Richa Tomar, confirmed the incident and said, "The road accident took place in Panchola near Aklera of Jhalawar district. Nine people were killed in the collision between a van, carrying the victims returning from a marriage procession, and a truck."

    The driver of the truck has been arrested, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

    Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Saturday, tragedy struck again as four lives were lost in Dudu town, Rajasthan, following a car collision involving a motorcycle and a stationary truck.

    According to police reports, the car driver's attempt to evade a biker resulted in a loss of control, leading to the collision with the parked truck. Three passengers of the car died on spot, while the motorcyclist succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

