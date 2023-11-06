Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 60,000 security personnel deployed in Naxal-prone zone for first phase

    The first phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections includes more than 600 polling booths located in Naxal-hit areas of the Bastar division, and these locations will be subject to a three-tiered security cover.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

    As the Mizoram and the first phase of Chhattisgarh is all set to be held on November 7, Chhattisgarh has taken extensive security measures, deploying over 60,000 security personnel to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the polls, particularly in the sensitive, Naxal-affected Bastar region.

    This security presence comprises approximately 60,000 personnel, with 40,000 belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and an additional 20,000 from the state police. Among these security forces are members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA, as well as women commandos, all working collaboratively to maintain order and security during the elections.

    For security reasons, 149 polling stations in five assembly constituencies within the Bastar division have been relocated to the nearest police stations and security camps.

    To further enhance security and monitor Naxal activities, the authorities will employ drones and helicopters. A bomb disposal team and dog squad have also been mobilized to ensure public safety during the electoral process.

    The Chhattisgarh state assembly elections are set to occur in two phases, on November 7 and 17. Among the 20 constituencies participating in the first phase, 12 assembly seats belong to the Bastar division.

    In a significant move, at least five polling stations in each of the seven districts within the division will be placed under the protection of women commandos, demonstrating a dedicated focus on ensuring the safety of both voters and poll workers.

    The CPI (Maoist) has a history of resorting to violent activities in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. Their actions are motivated by frustration at the development and changing face of the Bastar region, and their interference poses a significant challenge to the security forces.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
