Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch

    Despite being whipped rather quite hard, CM Baghel was seen standing unaffected with a smiling face and then even hugged the man who delivered the whipping after it was over, unflinching throughout the entire ritual.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    In a bid to mark the occasion of Gaura-Gauri puja in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel got his arms whipped, as per tradition. On this festival, it is believed that receiving whiplash would ward off bad omens.

    Taking to Twitter, CM Baghel stated that it was a part of an act and was discharging rituals. He received whiplash on his wrist as part of a folk tradition in the Durg district.

    Also read: Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    It is believed that bearing blows on the hand on occasion averts evil. In the visuals, CM Baghel can be seen taking repeated whips on his arms while his smile was intact. On the other hand, the person performing the ritual could be seen using his optimum force to whip the chief minister.

    The tradition is referred to as the sota. Though many categorise the act as a superstition, the tradition has been going on for years.

    Also read: Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    It is believed that the act keeps bad evil at bay. CM Baghel performed the ritual in the year 2021 too.

    In 2021, CM Baghel was seen getting a solid physical whipping in Durg as part of a ritual known as 'sota prahar', on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

     

    The CM was seen standing still with his right hand stretched out, while a man hits him with a rope-like object just a little over Baghel's clenched fist.

    Despite being whipped rather quite hard, CM Baghel was seen standing unaffected with a smiling face and then even hugged the man who delivered the whipping after it was over, unflinching throughout the entire ritual.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak's taking over as UK PM

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why AJR

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister AJR

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out drb

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

    Post-Diwali skincare Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin sur

    Post- Diwali skincare: Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin

    When is Bhai Dooj October 26 or October 27 Know shubh muhurat timings significance and more gcw

    When is Bhai Dooj? October 26 or October 27? Know shubh muhurat timings, significance and more

    football Aston Villa fans hopeful of UEFA Europa League UEL victory after Unai Emery replaces Steven Gerrard as manager-ayh

    Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon