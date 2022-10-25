Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Giving an update, the Railways ministry noted that 81 per cent of the work on the bridge had been completed. As for the piling work, all 333 piles have been completed.

    The Indian Railways on Tuesday shared an update on the construction of the country's first vertical lift railway sea bridge -- Pamban Bridge, which connected the mainland of India with the Rameswaram Island.

    Giving an update, the Railways ministry noted that 81 per cent of the work on the bridge had been completed. As for the piling work, all 333 piles have been completed.

    Besides, the Railways Ministry said that all 101 pile caps and sub-structures had been completed, and 76 out of 99 girders have thus far been launched. The foundation stone of the new sea bridge, being constructed by the Railway Vikas Nigam (RVNL) at a cost of Rs 250 crore, was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019 in Kanyakumari. 
     

    The new bridge will replace the present Pamban railway bridge, which is 104 years old. It is being built parallel to the present rail bridge. The bridge is expected to enhance the tourism potential of the Rameswaram region.

    The Pamban Sea Bridge will feature vertical lift span technology to allow the cross-navigation of vessels. The bridge will have a 75m long central span that will allow ships to cross under the bridge. This bridge will have 100 spans of 25 metres each. Taking into account the adverse weather conditions that frequently arise in the Bay of Bengal, the latest technology, including stainless steel reinforcements for the bridge pillars, is being deployed.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

     

    Also read: Solar eclipse after Diwali 2022: Do's and don'ts to stay safe during 'Surya Grahan' on October 25

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak's taking over as UK PM

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Winston Churchill’s 1947 remarks on Indians as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why AJR

    Surya Grahan 2022: Kedarnath-Badrinath temple doors to remain closed today; here's why

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister AJR

    'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK Prime Minister

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Coimbatore car blast case: Police make breakthrough, five arrested

    Recent Stories

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out drb

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

    Post-Diwali skincare Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin sur

    Post- Diwali skincare: Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin

    When is Bhai Dooj October 26 or October 27 Know shubh muhurat timings significance and more gcw

    When is Bhai Dooj? October 26 or October 27? Know shubh muhurat timings, significance and more

    football Aston Villa fans hopeful of UEFA Europa League UEL victory after Unai Emery replaces Steven Gerrard as manager-ayh

    Aston Villa fans hopeful of Europa League victory after Emery replaces Gerrard as manager

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo RBA

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali post wins Internet, why? Check out THIS special photo

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon