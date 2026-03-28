A five-member gang allegedly stalked and harassed a college student before brutal machete attack on her family when they dared to confront them. All five accused have now been arrested.

A five-member gang allegedly stalked and harassed a college student before brutal machete attack on her family when they dared to confront them. All five accused have now been arrested. According to police, the conflict began when Gopi, 23, son of Thirumal Murugan, 52, confronted Kamesh and his associates for repeatedly harassing his sister during her daily commute to college.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The situation took a violent turn on Thursday evening. As Gopi returned home from work and was parking his motorcycle, he was ambushed by a group of armed men wielding machetes. Hearing his son's cries, Thirumal Murugan rushed out in a bid to rescue him but was attacked as well.

The attackers fled the scene before nearby residents could intervene, leaving the father and son seriously injured. Both were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by Thirumal Murugan, police launched an investigation and tracked down the suspects. The five accused, Kamesh, Prasanna, Devendran, Ajithkumar, and Inock, were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody.