Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to experience largely dry weather on November 21, with only isolated showers possible in some areas. Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are likely to remain warm, with limited chances of rainfall

Cyclone Akvan, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened after moving towards the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system weakened into a deep depression on November 20 before continuing to lose strength.

The weakening of the cyclone has reduced concerns about its direct impact on Tamil Nadu. The state is not expected to experience widespread heavy rainfall associated with the system on November 21.

The IMD's November 18 Special Bulletin No. 2 indicates that mainly dry weather is likely across most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday. Isolated light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, is possible over the Western Ghats districts.

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Will Chennai And Other Districts Receive Rain?

According to the IMD's regional forecast, weather conditions across Tamil Nadu are expected to remain largely stable on November 21.

While isolated light showers cannot be ruled out over parts of the northern coastal belt, there is no indication of widespread heavy rainfall across the state. The latest special bulletin specifically points towards mainly dry conditions over most districts, with rainfall activity largely confined to the Western Ghats.

The forecast suggests that residents in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are unlikely to experience significant rainfall. However, localised cloud cover and changes in weather conditions remain possible.

There is no fresh heavy rainfall warning for Kancheepuram or Chengalpattu for Saturday in the latest special bulletin.

Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu Weather Forecast: Temperature To Remain Around 33°C

Kancheepuram Weather Today

Kancheepuram is expected to witness predominantly clear weather during the morning hours, with cloud cover potentially increasing as the day progresses.

According to the local forecast cited in the Tamil ABP report, the district could record a maximum temperature of around 33°C and a minimum of approximately 21°C.

The probability of rainfall is estimated at around 1% during the daytime and 2% at night. Areas including Sriperumbudur, Uthiramerur and Walajabad are likely to experience mostly dry conditions.

Temperatures could rise to around 30–33°C during the afternoon, making the weather relatively warm.

Chengalpattu Weather Today

Chengalpattu is also expected to experience largely dry weather on November 21. Morning conditions are likely to remain clear, although some cloud cover could develop towards the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach approximately 32°C, while the minimum could remain around 22°C.

The local forecast estimates the possibility of rainfall at around 1% during both daytime and nighttime hours. Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Madhuranthakam, Thiruporur and Mahabalipuram are likely to experience predominantly dry conditions.