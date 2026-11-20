Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Akvan is moving towards the Odisha coast, but will Chennai experience rain or sunny weather today? Here's what the latest IMD forecast says about temperatures and upcoming rainfall

Cyclone Akvan, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, has been moving northwards and north-northwestwards, taking it further away from the Tamil Nadu coastline.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) National Bulletin No. 33, issued at 8:30 pm on November 19, the severe cyclonic storm was located approximately 640 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The weather system was expected to move towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts, crossing near Gopalpur around noon on November 20. At the time, the storm was forecast to carry maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

With the cyclone tracking towards the northern part of the east coast, the possibility of a direct impact on Chennai remains low. However, residents should continue monitoring official weather updates as conditions can change.

Chennai Weather, Today, November 20: Temperature To Reach 33°C

Chennai residents can expect predominantly dry weather on Friday, November 20, according to the forecast cited in the original report. The city may experience some morning haze, followed by warmer conditions during the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to rise to around 33°C during the day, while the minimum temperature could settle near 22°C at night. The chances of rainfall across Chennai and its surrounding areas remain very low.

The latest IMD coastal weather bulletin, issued at 2:38 am on November 20, also supports this outlook. It has forecast mainly dry weather along the North Tamil Nadu coast, which includes Chennai.

However, northerly to northeasterly winds of 15–20 knots, occasionally gusting to 25 knots, are expected along the North Tamil Nadu coast. Sea conditions could become rough during stronger gusts.

When Will Chennai Receive Rain Again? IMD Forecast For November 21–25

Although Chennai is unlikely to receive significant rainfall on November 20, the weather situation could change over the coming days.

According to the forecast published in the original report, November 21 is also expected to remain largely dry in Chennai, with temperatures potentially reaching 32°C and dropping to around 23°C at night.

Rainfall chances are expected to increase from November 23. The city could experience spells of rain during the morning and afternoon, with intermittent showers potentially continuing on November 24 and 25.

The broader IMD outlook indicates that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 25. However, this statewide forecast should not be interpreted as a confirmation of heavy rainfall in Chennai on all three days. Residents should keep an eye on subsequent IMD updates for district-specific rainfall predictions.