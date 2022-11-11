Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train: Know its features, fare, other details

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural Vande Bharat Express for South India at the Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru, which runs between Mysuru and Chennai through Bengaluru. The Vande Bharat train, which is the fifth of its kind, is the first semi-high-speed train in the south.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bangalore to officially launch a number of infrastructure and other projects. The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train that travels via Bengaluru from Mysuru to Chennai, is one of them. Due to a number of benefits over other Shatabdi and Express trains, including its high speed, comfort, and features, the indigenous train has grown in popularity throughout the routes it has been travelling on.

    Know its top features:

    Every coach comes equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment, and comfortable seats. The chairs in the executive class, according to the authorities, rotate. Since it is lighter and has a higher peak speed than the other Vande Bharat trains, the fourth Vande Bharat train is a more sophisticated model. It takes 52 seconds of acceleration to reach 100 km/h. The building of the railway will increase local tourism and offer a useful and rapid form of transportation.

    Additionally, in an effort to increase safety and reduce accidents on railroad lines, the train makes use of domestic train collision prevention technology known as KAVACH. The Vande Bharat train also features four emergency windows in each carriage. It also has four platform side cameras, as compared to the previous two, including one outside the bus in the back.

    Fare of Chennai-Mysuru: 

    The cost of taking an AC Chair Car from Chennai to Mysuru is Rs. 1200; however, if a passenger gets an Executive Chair Car ticket, the cost is Rs. 2295. A chair car will cost you 1365 and an elite chair car would cost you 2485 to go backwards from Mysuru to Chennai. The Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will take 6 hours and 25 minutes to go from Mysuru to Chennai and 6 hours and 30 minutes to return from Chennai to Mysuru.

    What are the other routes?:

    Between Delhi and Varanasi, the first-ever Vande Bharat Express was introduced. The country's first semi-high-speed train stops there in addition to Kanpur and Allahabad. The second Vande Bharat train ran between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. The third service between Mumbai and Gandhinagar is now in operation. The fourth Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Una in Himachal Pradesh was also inaugurated by PM Modi.

