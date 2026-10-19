Greater Chennai Corporation has mobilised 15,000 personnel and deployed 600 pump sets for the Northeast monsoon. Commissioner GS Sameeran cited unpredictable weather due to Super El Niño, stating the city is prepared for the worst-case scenario.

GCC's Monsoon Preparedness

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said on Monday that the civic body had mobilised 15,000 personnel and deployed around 600 pump sets as part of its preparedness for the Northeast monsoon, citing predictions of unpredictable weather conditions this year.

"We have deployed around 600 pump sets of various capacities—500 mid-level pumps and 150 high-HP capacity pumps. We have also mobilised additional vehicles, including JCBs, and pre-positioned all of them," he said.

Speaking about the Corporation's preparedness, Sameeran said, "This is a year where there is a Super El Niño, where the Pacific is heated up more than three degrees Celsius, and it has an impact all over the globe. This year, we had predictions that this Northeast monsoon is going to be unpredictable—the prediction itself is that it is going to be unpredictable."

"In that case, we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best. Our priority actions are along those lines," he said.

Chief Minister Reviews Preparations

Sameeran said Chief Minister Vijay had inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and held a briefing meeting with officials on Sunday, emphasising the need to focus on mitigation in the event of extreme weather.

"The Chief Minister inspected and held a briefing meeting with all of us yesterday at our ICCC, the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and emphasised the same: if there is an extreme weather event, we must focus on mitigation. This is how we are focusing our preparedness: First, keeping our infrastructure, workforce, and material ready. Specifically, we have mobilised 15,000 personnel to work through the night, including sanitary workers," he said.

"Crucially, we pre-positioned most of these personnel and materials by the 10th of this month before the event occurred on the 17th. This timely pre-positioning has helped us a great deal," Sameeran added.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) headquarters on Sunday to review preparedness for the northeast monsoon and assess the city's rain-related situation.

During his visit to the GCC headquarters, the Chief Minister monitored live CCTV camera feeds and reviewed the situation in a control room (war room), focusing on subways, waterlogging-prone roads and other vulnerable areas.

The high-level review was to monitor the precautionary measures, waterlogging management, and the monitoring of vulnerable locations across the city. (ANI)