    Chennai floods: Viral photo with striking resemblance to TN CM Stalin sparks social media frenzy

    The article discusses the aftermath of Cyclone Michong in Chennai, focusing on a viral photograph that has an uncanny resemblance with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin amid floods, triggering social media reaction.

    Chennai floods: Viral photo with striking resemblance to TN CM Stalin sparks social media frenzy
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    The recent havoc caused by Cyclone Michong in Chennai has left the city grappling with unprecedented floods, disrupting urban life and causing significant damage to hundreds of homes. In the midst of this crisis, a viral photograph featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has become the center of attention on social media. The image has triggered a wave of comments, ranging from attempts to identify individuals in the photo to accusations of financial misappropriation.

    Also read: Cyclone Michaung: TN CM contributes month's salary for relief, calls on MP-MLAs to join cause

    The viral photograph captures the people of Chennai contending with the aftermath of the recent floods, evoking memories of the inundation the city faced in 2015. The image depicts a cluster of submerged cars in rainwater, forming a striking resemblance to the facial features of CM Stalin—his eyes, nose, and mouth—while a group of individuals navigate through the flooded waters, creating the impression of his neckline. The powerful imagery serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the city during this natural calamity.

    The photograph, capturing a moment amid the chaos of the floods, has stirred controversy and speculation on various social media platforms. Users have engaged in discussions, attempting to identify prominent figures in the image, with one user on platform X challenging others to "mildly close your eyes and find the person in this pic." Such endeavors have fueled a mix of curiosity and controversy, adding a layer of complexity to the already challenging situation in Chennai.

    The viral photo has not only sparked curiosity but has also become a platform for unverified claims and accusations. One comment alleges the involvement of an individual referred to as "Dravidia Payal" in financial misconduct, accusing them of cheating and stealing significant sums of tax money. It is crucial to approach such claims with skepticism until verified by credible sources, as misinformation can exacerbate an already sensitive situation.

    Also read: Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    The floods in Chennai, triggered by heavy rains and clogged drainage systems due to Cyclone Michong, have prompted a swift response from both state and central authorities. The Central Government, recognizing the severity of the situation, has allocated Rs 561 crore to aid in recovery efforts. Union Minister Amit Shah shared this information on social media, highlighting the collaborative efforts to address the aftermath of the cyclone.

    Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar's visit to the flood-affected areas demonstrates the government's commitment to assessing the situation on the ground and coordinating relief operations. His acknowledgment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the affected people and the release of approximately Rs 1,000 crore for disaster relief underscore the gravity of the situation and the need for unified efforts to assist the affected regions.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
