Cyclone Michaung: TN CM contributes month's salary for relief, calls on MP-MLAs to join cause

Rail services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, key terminals in the city, resumed on Thursday, with most mail/express services set to operate normally in all directions from Friday, except for some service pattern adjustments.

Amid the recovery efforts following Cyclone Michaung's impact in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (December 8) made a significant contribution by donating one month of his salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund designated for cyclone relief. Urging Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly to join hands, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts in supporting the relief initiatives.

In a statement to X, the CM said, "I'm donating one month's salary to aid the Michaung cyclone disaster recovery through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. I appeal to all Legislative Assembly and Parliament members to contribute to this cause."

Acknowledging the staggering impact on over 1 crore people due to the natural disaster, the CM expressed gratitude to all contributors to the CM relief fund.

Earlier, top automotive companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Audi stepped up to assist affected customers following the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Maruti Suzuki, in collaboration with its dealers, arranged workshops and preemptively alerted 7 lakh customers via SMS as soon as news of Cyclone Michaung broke.

