'Be there in next 30 days': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath seeks internship at Perplexity AI; CEO reacts (WATCH)

Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on latter's WTF Online podcast, where Kamath expressed genuine interest in interning at Perplexity AI for three months.

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Perplexity AI co-founder Aravind Srinivas recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on latter's WTF Online podcast, where Kamath expressed genuine interest in interning at Perplexity AI for three months, even offering to work for free. A video clip of the light-hearted conversation has gone viral on social media.

Kamath asked, "Do you think it might be possible for me to intern at Perplexity, work for maybe three months, free of charge?" Srinivas initially responded with amusement, stating that Kamath was far too accomplished for such a role.

Srinivas responded, "Well, you're way more accomplished for doing that, but—" before Kamath interrupted and insisted that his interest was genuine. "No, but I'd love to. Like, this is genuine. Like, I feel like I'd love to come live there for a couple of months, learn some stuff, and come back. Because I do feel like I'm not learning enough right now."

Srinivas welcomed the idea, saying, "I mean, we'd be very honoured to have you." Kamath, however, seemed serious about following through, jokingly adding, "I'm not joking, I'm just gonna be there in the next 30 days maybe and pester you every day."

 

Aravind Srinivas recalls Bengaluru internship

During the conversation, Srinivas also reflected on his brief stint in Bengaluru, where he had spent three weeks working in Koramangala. He said he interned in the city for three weeks but barely explored it as he was entirely focused on work. He admitted that he spent most of his time in his flat or at work, avoiding the city's infamous traffic.

“I hear it’s even worse now,” Srinivas said, adding that staying in and working might have been a wise choice. “The weather was definitely better than Chennai,” he recalled.

