Vikram’s 'Veera Dheera Sooran' release delayed at the last minute – Find out why

Trouble in Veera Dheera Sooran release: An interim ban has been imposed on the release of Veera Dheera Sooran starring Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, and S.J. Surya, directed by Arun Kumar.

Veera Dheera Sooran is a huge film starring Vikram. It is directed by S.U. Arun Kumar, who has previously made blockbuster hits like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, and Chithha. In this film, actor Vikram plays the role of Kaali. Opposite him, actress Dushara Vijayan plays the role of Kalaivani. S.J. Surya and Sooraj Venjaramoodu also play key roles in this film.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Veera Dheera Sooran is designed as an action movie that takes place on a single night. As this film is being made in two parts, the second part was released first. G.V. Prakash Kumar provided the music for this film. The songs in his music were super-duper hits. This film is produced by Riya Shibu. It was announced that the film will be released worldwide on March 27 on the occasion of the Ramadan holidays. ALSO READ: 'L2: Empuraan' FIRST review OUT: Mohanlal's film set to be 'blockbuster'? Check here

Interim Ban for Veera Dheera Sooran Movie In this context, problems arose at the last minute for the release of Veera Dheera Sooran. With the court imposing an interim stay on the release of this film, the premiere shows that were supposed to take place abroad today were canceled. Also, in Tamil Nadu, the situation arose where this film could not be released at 9 am today. With this, the fans were disappointed. The Delhi High Court has imposed an interim stay on the release of this film.

Why was Vikram's movie put on hold? The reason for this is a case filed by an organization called B4U. That organization invested in the movie Veera Dheera Sooran. For that, the producer wrote the digital rights of this film to that organization. But the film was ready for release even before the OTT rights of the film were sold. With the release date announced, the organization was unable to sell the film on OTT. With this, they filed a case in the Delhi High Court seeking compensation of 50 percent of their investment. The court, which heard the case, issued an interim stay on the release of the film. ALSO READ: Bazooka Trailer OUT: Mammootty’s action-packed thriller promises intense drama [WATCH]

