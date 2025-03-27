Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR clinched dominant win over RR

Image credits: KKR/X

Quinton de Kock's Masterclass

Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97 (61) guided KKR to an 8-wicket win.

Image credits: ANI

KKR’s Spin Strangle

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) & Moeen Ali (2/23) restricted RR to 151/9.

Image credits: ANI

Seamers Chip In

Harshit Rana (2/36) & Vaibhav Arora (2/33) took key wickets.

Image credits: ANI

De Kock's Calculated Chase

Controlled aggression, striking 8 fours & 6 sixes.

Image credits: KKR/X

Raghuvanshi’s Support

83-run unbroken stand with De Kock sealed the chase.

Image credits: ANI

Royals Falter

Riyan Parag (25) & Jaiswal (29) gave hope, but middle-order collapsed.

Image credits: ANI

Captaincy Concerns

Riyan led RR for the first time, but strategic missteps proved costly.

Image credits: ANI

Archer Underutilized

Jofra Archer bowled only in the 18th over, too late to make an impact.

Image credits: Getty

KKR's First Win

Defending champions get their first victory of the IPL 2025 season.

Image credits: ANI

