IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR clinched dominant win over RR

Sports
Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97 (61) guided KKR to an 8-wicket win.
Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) & Moeen Ali (2/23) restricted RR to 151/9.
Harshit Rana (2/36) & Vaibhav Arora (2/33) took key wickets.
Controlled aggression, striking 8 fours & 6 sixes.
83-run unbroken stand with De Kock sealed the chase.
Riyan Parag (25) & Jaiswal (29) gave hope, but middle-order collapsed.
Riyan led RR for the first time, but strategic missteps proved costly.
Jofra Archer bowled only in the 18th over, too late to make an impact.
Defending champions get their first victory of the IPL 2025 season.
Football transfer rumours: Isak chooses Arsenal, Man United eye Cunha
Premier League's highest-paid stars & managers: Top 9 earners REVEALED
Football transfer rumours: Isak to Grealish, potential summer moves
Virat Kohli: IPL career earnings and salary of RCB star batter