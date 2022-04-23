Chennai custodial death: Cops allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to family to cover up case?

Vignesh, who used to offer horse rides at the city’s Marina Beach, was taken into custody by the G5 Secretariat Colony police station, along with Suresh, a construction worker, on the night of Monday, April 18.

A 25-year-old youth died in the custody of Chennai police in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and now it has come to light that the family has been paid Rs 1 lakh, in a bid to pacify them and settle the case. Vignesh was arrested along with his friend from an auto on Monday night in Chennai during a regular vehicle check.

Vignesh’s elder brother Vinod was quoted by The News Minute saying that the family was paid Rs 1 lakh by Vignesh’s employer who told them that he sourced the money from the police. Vignesh, who used to offer horse rides at the city’s Marina Beach, was taken into custody by the G5 Secretariat Colony police station, along with Suresh, a construction worker, on the night of Monday, April 18.

Police claimed both the men had bruises on their bodies. According to police, the two men were found in possession of 50 grams of ganja and alcohol bottles. Vignesh was also carrying a knife with him, said officials from Secretariat Colony police station. Police claimed the duo allegedly tried to attack the cops when they were questioned.

While in custody, Vignesh allegedly suffered a seizure and started vomiting after he ate his breakfast and was immediately rushed to hospital, claimed police. He passed away Tuesday afternoon.

In a similar incident, the father son-duo Jayaraj and Bennix also died allegedly in the custody of Sathankulam police in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu in June 2020. The two reportedly had a verbal duel with police over defying the curfew in place for COVID-19 control and were later arrested by police.

Later, Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CBI.

Bennix's lawyer stated the duo was assaulted so badly by police that they required six changes of lungi June 22. Bennix complained of chest pain and died at the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Jayaraj too breathed his last in the same hospital on June 23. Later, Tamil Nadu government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.