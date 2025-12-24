Image Credit : ANI

Bengaluru experienced a cool morning with City station recording 15.2°C, KIAL Airport 14.6°C, and HAL Airport 14.4°C under sunny conditions.

The city reported clear skies, with the temperature expected to hover around 19°C, humidity at 58 per cent, and winds at 15.1 km/h.

However, air quality remained poor, with the AQI ranging between 70 and 190, prompting health advisories for vulnerable groups.