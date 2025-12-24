- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is experiencing sharp weather fluctuations as an intense cold wave spreads across several regions. The Meteorological Department has warned of bone-chilling temperatures in the next few hours
KONKAN AND MUMBAI WEATHER UPDATE
The Meteorological Department has indicated that the cold wave will persist across the Konkan region. Mumbai and its suburban areas are expected to witness dry weather conditions, with a slight dip of around one degree Celsius in minimum temperatures. According to forecasts, Mumbai’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to about 17 degrees Celsius, intensifying early morning and late-night chill.
MADHYA MAHARASHTRA AND MARATHWADA TO REMAIN COLD
Weather officials have stated that districts such as Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, and Jalgaon in Madhya Maharashtra are likely to continue experiencing cold wave conditions. In Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, partly cloudy skies are possible in some areas. Although temperatures had eased slightly in recent days, the cold is expected to return, with minimum temperatures ranging between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.
VIDARBHA FACES LOW TEMPERATURES AND ICY CONDITIONS
The Meteorological Department has forecast that Vidarbha will continue to remain under severe cold conditions for the next few days. Nagpur’s minimum temperature is expected to stay around 9 degrees Celsius. In addition, icy winds and frost-like conditions are likely to persist, increasing discomfort, especially during night and early morning hours.
