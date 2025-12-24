- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is grappling with a harsh winter spell as dense fog, biting cold, and dangerously high pollution levels combine to disrupt daily life. With AQI touching 415, breathing has become difficult and commuting hazardous
SEVERE COLD, DENSE FOG DISRUPT DAILY LIFE
Delhi continues to experience intense cold conditions accompanied by thick fog, leading to extremely low visibility across the city. Authorities have observed that icy winds and ineffective daytime sunlight are making conditions feel like prolonged cold days. As a result, commuters are facing major difficulties during morning hours.
TOXIC AIR PUSHES AQI INTO SEVERE CATEGORY
Pollution remains a major concern in the capital, with officials noting that there is currently no immediate relief from hazardous air quality. Data from the CPCB’s SAMEER app indicated that Delhi’s average AQI reached 415 by Tuesday afternoon, placing it firmly in the severe category. Several areas recorded AQI levels well above 440, intensifying health risks.
WEATHER FORECAST AND UPCOMING CONDITIONS
The Meteorological Department has indicated that the sky is likely to remain mostly clear over the next few days, though light fog is expected during mornings. Surface winds may blow at 15 to 25 kmph during the day. While no cold wave alert has been issued, minimum temperatures may dip by 2 to 3 degrees after the next 24 hours. Light to moderate fog is expected between December 25 and 29, with denser fog possible in some areas on December 26.
TOP AREAS WITH HIGHEST AQI
- Anand Vihar – 463
- Okhla Phase-2 – 456
- Nehru Nagar – 467
- R.K. Puram – 450
- Jahangirpuri – 446
- ITO – 445
- Chandni Chowk – 444
