The Meteorological Department has indicated that the sky is likely to remain mostly clear over the next few days, though light fog is expected during mornings. Surface winds may blow at 15 to 25 kmph during the day. While no cold wave alert has been issued, minimum temperatures may dip by 2 to 3 degrees after the next 24 hours. Light to moderate fog is expected between December 25 and 29, with denser fog possible in some areas on December 26.