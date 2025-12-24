Following a serious law and order situation, the Assam government has suspended internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages. Voice calls remain functional.

Details of the Suspension Order

"It is, however, clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period. Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885," Biswajit Pegu, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, said in the notification.

Reason for Internet Shutdown

"The Government of Assam through the District Magistrates of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong Districts received reports regarding serious Law and Order situation that has arisen in the two Districts on 23.12.2025 and whereas, there is serious apprehension that there might be likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility in the Districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, and whereas, the Government of Assam apprehending that social media and internet may be used to spread inflammatory messages, rumours etc further. That may further aggravate the situation.", the notification said.

Legal Provisions for Suspension

"Therefore in the interest maintaining greater public peace and tranquility and to prevent any deterioration of the present situation, I, Sri Biswajit Pegu IAS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, hereby promulgate this notification under the provision of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act,1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Internet/Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong with immediate effect and until further orders," said the notification.