    Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakhs; know features, other details

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
    The company unveiled the Carens at an aggressive beginning price of Rs 8.99 lakh, rising to RS 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean automaker's fourth model in India, with five trim levels available.

    The all-new Kia Carens three-row SUV is now available in India. The Carens is the first Kia car in India to use the company's current global design language, 'Opposites United.' The company unveiled the Carens at an aggressive beginning price of Rs 8.99 lakh, rising to RS 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean automaker's fourth model in India, with five trim levels available: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Carens will be available with 6- and 7-seat cabin layouts. 

    Full LED headlights, LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen units with 'Kia Connect' linked car tech, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, an air purifier with virus and bacteria prevention, sunroof, and more are among its primary feature highlights. The MPV also has enhanced connection through Kia Connect, with 66 Connected Car features and a variety of powertrain and gearbox options, as well as the class's longest wheelbase.

    According to the manufacturer, Carens will return up to 16.5 kmpl with a petrol engine and 21.3 kmpl with a diesel engine. There are three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are also other transmission options available.

    Also Read | Kia Carens receives fantastic response from Indian buyers with 7,738 bookings on first day

    Kia began accepting reservations for the Carens on January 14, 2022. In fact, the business received nearly 7,700 pre-orders for the Caren in the first 24 hours of opening bookings, demonstrating tremendous demand for the new Kia car. The company has already begun the series manufacturing of the new Kia Carens, and it is being made at the business Anantpura facility in Andhra Pradesh. It will face competition from the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700.

    Also Read | Kia Carens seven-seater unveiled: Know about features, specs and more

    Video Icon