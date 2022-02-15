Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakhs; know features, other details

The company unveiled the Carens at an aggressive beginning price of Rs 8.99 lakh, rising to RS 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean automaker's fourth model in India, with five trim levels available.

The all-new Kia Carens three-row SUV is now available in India. The Carens is the first Kia car in India to use the company's current global design language, 'Opposites United.' The company unveiled the Carens at an aggressive beginning price of Rs 8.99 lakh, rising to RS 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Kia Carens MPV will be the South Korean automaker's fourth model in India, with five trim levels available: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The Carens will be available with 6- and 7-seat cabin layouts.

Full LED headlights, LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen units with 'Kia Connect' linked car tech, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, an air purifier with virus and bacteria prevention, sunroof, and more are among its primary feature highlights. The MPV also has enhanced connection through Kia Connect, with 66 Connected Car features and a variety of powertrain and gearbox options, as well as the class's longest wheelbase.

According to the manufacturer, Carens will return up to 16.5 kmpl with a petrol engine and 21.3 kmpl with a diesel engine. There are three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are also other transmission options available.

