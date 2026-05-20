Nagaland State Lotteries announced Dear Dream Wednesday draw on 20 May 2026 at 8 PM, with ₹1 crore first prize won by ticket 97C 70649. Consolation, second, third, fourth and fifth prize tiers were also declared, with winnings ranging from ₹120 to ₹10,000 and seller incentives across categories, drawing participation nationwide.

The Nagaland State Lotteries announced the results of its “Dear Dream Wednesday” weekly draw held on 20 May 2026 at 8 PM. The draw featured a structured prize system ranging from a ₹1 Crore jackpot to multiple tier-based rewards, including consolation winnings and seller incentives.irst Prize – ₹1 Crore Winner

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First Prize - ₹1,00,00,000 (₹1 Crore),

The first prize was awarded to:

97C 70649

Seller Incentive: ₹5,00,000

Consolation Prize

In addition to the grand prize, consolation winnings were also announced:

Prize Amount: ₹1,000 per winner

Seller Incentive: ₹500

Eligible Numbers: All tickets matching “70649” across remaining series of the first-prize number

Second Prize – ₹10,000 Winners

A total of 10 winning numbers were selected for the second prize category, each receiving ₹10,000, along with a ₹500 seller reward:

13607, 14401, 20660, 23552, 29547, 44727, 65274, 84722, 94126, 98186

Third Prize – ₹500 Winners

Ten ticket holders secured the third prize, each receiving ₹500, along with a ₹50 seller commission:

0497, 0866, 0966, 1857, 1950, 3927, 4390, 5189, 6205, 7203

Fourth Prize – ₹250 Winners

Another set of ten winning numbers earned ₹250 each, with sellers receiving ₹20 per ticket:

2609, 3336, 3709, 4033, 4460, 4740, 5514, 7559, 8205, 8739

Fifth Prize– ₹120 Category

The fifth prize category featured a broad distribution of 100 winning numbers, each awarded ₹120, along with a ₹10 seller incentive. The numbers were arranged across multiple rows, reflecting wide participation and multiple winning entries across ticket series. Some of the winning numbers include:

0006, 0052, 0247, 0331, 0376, 0619, 0629, 0638, 0716, 1009, 1026, 1084, 1098, 1102, 1171, 1372, 1456, 1613, 1616, 1622, 1659, 1685, 1724, 1728, 1773, 1774, 1844, 1855, 1866, 1894, 1930, 2231, 2238, 2268, 2518, 2701, 2826, 2870, 3350, 3542, 3669, 3872, 3932, 3976, 3999, 4049, 4408, 4582, 4629, 4721, 4789, 4821, 4846, 4903, 5035, 5132, 5163, 5399, 5411, 5445, 5509, 5559, 5676, 5738, 5782, 5799, 5866, 5945, 6491, 6611, 6659, 6888, 6940, 7022, 7083, 7105, 7180, 7453, 7473, 7513, 8195, 8231, 8272, 8475, 8494, 8557, 8587, 8604, 8710, 8820, 8828, 8931, 9131, 9283, 9560, 9565, 9566, 9666, 9728, 9970

The Nagaland State Lotteries – “Dear Dream Wednesday” draw concluded at 8 PM with a comprehensive prize structure ranging from ₹120 to ₹1 Crore. The draw saw wide participation and multiple winners across all tiers, reinforcing the popularity of weekly lottery events in the state.