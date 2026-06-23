A building in Lucknow's Aliganj has been sealed after a fire at a coaching centre claimed 15 lives. Police have registered an FIR and arrested three people in connection with the incident, as investigation and evidence collection continue.

Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire claimed at least 15 lives, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site. A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

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FIR Filed, 3 Arrested

Meanwhile, police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals.

Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said. Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to trace other accused persons involved in the case, police added.

Power Supply Disrupted

Meanwhile, repair work on a damaged 440-volt power line in the area continued, which had disrupted electricity supply to around 150 households following the incident. The affected stretch falls under the Purania Power House jurisdiction.

Details of the Blaze

The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway. (ANI)