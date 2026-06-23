A massive fire erupted in a slum cluster in Delhi's Balmiki Basti late Monday night. 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot behind Maulana Azad Medical College. The fire, which has been brought under control, reported no casualties initially.

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of slums behind Maulana Azad Medical College in the Balmiki Basti area of Takia Kale Khan in Delhi late on Monday night, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received at around 11.22 pm, following which firefighting teams were immediately rushed to the spot. Initially, seven to eight fire tenders were deployed. However, as the intensity of the blaze increased, additional fire tenders were pressed into service, taking the total number of vehicles at the site to 24.

Delhi Fire Brought Under Control

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Verma, Divisional Officer (DO), Delhi Fire Service, said the fire has been completely brought under control. "At around 11.22 PM, our fire control room received information about a fire in some slums behind Maulana Azad Medical College. Seven to eight vehicles were immediately dispatched. However, as the intensity of the fire increased, the number of vehicles was increased, and currently, 24 vehicles are present at the scene. The fire has been completely brought under control," Verma said.

"Based on preliminary information, we have no information about any casualties," he added.

Plywood, Temporary Structures Fueled Blaze

Verma said that the affected area included residential slums as well as storage facilities. "This area included some residential slums, some storage facilities, and we saw plywood storage. The presence of a large amount of wooden material and temporary structures caused the fire to spread quickly," Verma said.

Further details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Lucknow

Earlier on Monday, another fire broke out at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway. (ANI)