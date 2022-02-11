  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors?

    According to media reports, the matter was discussed at an undergraduate board meeting with medical colleges earlier this week.

    Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 8:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a controversial move, the National Medical Commission has proposed to replace the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical students with Charak Shapath. According to media reports, the matter was discussed at an undergraduate board meeting with medical colleges earlier this week.

    The Hippocratic Oath, which dates back to the Greek philosopher and physician Hippocrates, binds the newly-minted doctors to treat any patient to the best of their ability and protect their privacy among other things. Medical students around the world are administered the oath during their convocation ceremony as a guide to conduct medical practice.

    The proposal, according to the minutes of the meeting that are available on the NMC website, is to replace the Hippocratic Oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath. Maharishi Charak is regarded as the father of Ayurveda who has laid down a similar code of conduct for healers.

    The logic behind bringing the proposal is apparently that Charak belonged to the motherland and that the 'Shapath' could be taken during the White Coat ceremony in local languages.

    Charak Shapath is the oath mentioned in Charak Samhita authored by Charaka. When translated from Sanskrit, the Charak Shapath says, 'Not for the self, Not for the fulfilment of any worldly material desire or gain, But solely for the good of suffering humanity, I will treat my patient and excel all.'

    Also Read: When Kerala High Court rejected plea to wear hijab in school 

    The Hippocratic oath, on the other hand, says: 'I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panacea and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfil according to my ability and judgment this oath and this covenant. I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice...'

    The proposal is facing divided opinions with some doctors welcoming the move while others are lamenting the saffronisation of medicine. And then there were others like Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman, Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max HealthCare, who said, "Personally I don't really care what oath doctors take. Rituals don't make one a better person or doctor. Doctors need to have patience, compassion, ethics. Join this profession only if you derive happiness from helping others."

    Also Read: Journalist Rana Ayyub under money laundering scanner; ED attaches funds worth Rs 1.77 crore

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP mocks Sonia Gandhi as RTI reveals rent default for Delhi's Janpath bungalow-dnm

    BJP mocks Sonia Gandhi as RTI reveals rent default for Delhi’s Janpath bungalow

    Apartment roof collapses in Gurgaon, one killed, 2 feared trapped-dnm

    Apartment roof collapses in Gurgaon, one killed, 2 feared trapped

    Journalist Rana Ayyub under money laundering scanner; ED attaches funds worth Rs 1.17 crore

    Journalist Rana Ayyub under money laundering scanner; ED attaches funds worth Rs 1.77 crore

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

    Hijab row Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9 10 on February 14 gcw

    Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9, 10 on February 14

    Recent Stories

    Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone plays the hero in Shakun Batra's love drama rcb

    Gehraiyaan Review: Deepika Padukone plays the hero in Shakun Batra's love drama

    BJP mocks Sonia Gandhi as RTI reveals rent default for Delhi's Janpath bungalow-dnm

    BJP mocks Sonia Gandhi as RTI reveals rent default for Delhi’s Janpath bungalow

    Apartment roof collapses in Gurgaon, one killed, 2 feared trapped-dnm

    Apartment roof collapses in Gurgaon, one killed, 2 feared trapped

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration drb

    Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth, Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands for their first collaboration

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift drb

    Joe Alwyn reveals rare info about his love life with Taylor Swift

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon