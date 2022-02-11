Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors?

According to media reports, the matter was discussed at an undergraduate board meeting with medical colleges earlier this week.

In a controversial move, the National Medical Commission has proposed to replace the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical students with Charak Shapath. According to media reports, the matter was discussed at an undergraduate board meeting with medical colleges earlier this week.

The Hippocratic Oath, which dates back to the Greek philosopher and physician Hippocrates, binds the newly-minted doctors to treat any patient to the best of their ability and protect their privacy among other things. Medical students around the world are administered the oath during their convocation ceremony as a guide to conduct medical practice.

The proposal, according to the minutes of the meeting that are available on the NMC website, is to replace the Hippocratic Oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath. Maharishi Charak is regarded as the father of Ayurveda who has laid down a similar code of conduct for healers.

The logic behind bringing the proposal is apparently that Charak belonged to the motherland and that the 'Shapath' could be taken during the White Coat ceremony in local languages.

Charak Shapath is the oath mentioned in Charak Samhita authored by Charaka. When translated from Sanskrit, the Charak Shapath says, 'Not for the self, Not for the fulfilment of any worldly material desire or gain, But solely for the good of suffering humanity, I will treat my patient and excel all.'

The Hippocratic oath, on the other hand, says: 'I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panacea and all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfil according to my ability and judgment this oath and this covenant. I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice...'

The proposal is facing divided opinions with some doctors welcoming the move while others are lamenting the saffronisation of medicine. And then there were others like Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman, Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max HealthCare, who said, "Personally I don't really care what oath doctors take. Rituals don't make one a better person or doctor. Doctors need to have patience, compassion, ethics. Join this profession only if you derive happiness from helping others."

