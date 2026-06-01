TN Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar vows the state will not allow the Mekedatu Dam 'at any cost'. Guided by CM Joseph Vijay, the govt is pursuing all legal options to halt Karnataka's project, citing it's against the Supreme Court's verdict.

TN Reaffirms Opposition to Mekedatu Dam

Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Monday reaffirmed the state government's stance against the construction of the Mekedatu Dam. Speaking at a press conference held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, "Mekedatu dam construction will not be allowed at any cost." The minister added that the state is actively pursuing all necessary legal measures to prevent the project, working under the guidance of the CM. "We are looking after all legal actions to be taken against the Dam Construction with the guidance of the TN chief minister Joseph Vijay," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Vijay Steers Legal Action

Earlier, on May 25, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay conducted detailed consultations with Cauvery water experts and legal experts on the proposed groundbreaking ceremony by the Karnataka government for the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. According to a press note from the Tamil Nadu government, the meeting was held in order to uphold the state's rights and safeguard the welfare of farmers.

Taking into account the details of the Supreme Court judgment and detailed legal consultation, CM Vijay advised that immediate follow-up legal measures should be undertaken expeditiously.

Broader Cauvery Dispute Context

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Puducherry have a long-standing dispute over the Cauvery River water, with the proposed Mekedatu dam being a new chapter in the conflict between the two bordering states.

Legal Challenges in Supreme Court

At the meeting, it was stated that since the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River is against the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu Government had filed petitions in the Supreme Court opposing the project on November 30, 2028 and June 7, 2022.

It was further informed that, during the hearing of this case related to the Mekedatu dam on November 13, 2025, the Supreme Court had not granted any permission for the Mekedatu dam project and had stated that the project was still at a preliminary stage. The court also observed that only the expert body, namely the Central Water Commission, could determine whether the project falls within the ambit of the previous judgment of the apex court, and accordingly ordered closure of the cases.

Challenging the judgment, the Tamil Nadu Government filed a review petition on December 11, 2025. The review petition had undergone in-chamber consideration before the Supreme Court during the previous regime, with the judgment reserved, and has now been dismissed by the top court.