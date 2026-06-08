Security forces conducted a mock drill at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Rishikesh, rescuing three hostages. The coordinated drill aimed to assess security arrangements and keep forces alert for the ongoing pilgrimage.

Security forces on Monday conducted a mock drill at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh to assess and strengthen security arrangements for the ongoing Char Dham pilgrimage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Circle Officer Tushar Bora said that one terrorist was injured and shifted to a hospital, while three hostages were successfully rescued in a coordinated drill by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Services, and local police. The police official added that the drill was held to keep the forces alert and to instil a sense of security among the pilgrims. "We conducted a mock drill to keep the forces alert and to instil a sense of security among the people. In the mock drill, we injured a terrorist and took him to a hospital, while saving three hostages. ATS, SDRF, Fire Department and local police worked in coordination. We learnt how to handle such situations," the Circle Officer told ANI.

State-wide Preparations for Smooth Pilgrimage

All of the four temples of Char Dham--Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- were opened in April 2026. The state government has undertaken several measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for the tourists.

Speaking to ANI on June 5, Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik informed that the state government has undertaken comprehensive preparations across all districts that are part of the Char Dham Yatra route, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi. He further mentioned that the administration is conducting meetings with District Magistrates of all these districts, as well as providing specialised training to 'Aapda Mitra' (Disaster Friends) and 'Aapda Sakhi' (Disaster Sisters) volunteers. "In view of the Char Dham Yatra, we have undertaken comprehensive preparations across all districts, especially the districts situated along the Char Dham route, such as Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi. We have been holding continuous meetings with the DMs of all these districts. Building upon our pre-disaster preparedness measures, we have also provided specialised training to our 'Aapda Mitra' (Disaster Friends) and 'Aapda Sakhi' (Disaster Sisters) volunteers," the Uttarakhand Minister said.