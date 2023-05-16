Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela'

    In October last year, PM Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' exercise to recruit 10 lakh people after facing sharp criticism for unemployment. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a "mission mode".

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 16) distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the whole process from applying to results is online and has ended the possibilities of corruption and nepotism.

    "Earlier it was difficult to apply for a government job, one had to stand in line for hours to get the form. Today the whole process from applying to results is online. Now no interview is required for Group C&D posts. This has ended the possibilities of corruption and nepotism," PM Modi said.

    Watch the full event here:

    "Every scheme of the Government of India, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. In the last 9 years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure," the Prime Minister said.

    "Before 2014, the country's rural road network spanned less than 4 lakh kilometres, but now it has expanded to over 7.15 lakh kilometres. The country only had 74 airports before 2014. Today, this number has increased to about 150," the Prime Minister further said.

    The new recruits will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer and tax assistants among others.

    In October last year, PM Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela' exercise to recruit 10 lakh people after facing sharp criticism for unemployment. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a "mission mode".

