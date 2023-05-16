Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm a responsible man, will not backstab and blackmail,' says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi

    State Congress chief DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the post, will fly to Delhi today. Before leaving from Bengaluru, he said, "Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."

    I am a responsible man will not backstab and blackmail says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    All eyes are now focused on the Congress central leadership, which must choose the new chief minister of Karnataka after much deliberation, one-on-one meetings with legislators, and even a "secret ballot." The suspense over who will be the new Karnataka chief minister continued on Tuesday. With the choice of the Karnataka CM still up in the mix, DK Shivakumar, the head of the Karnataka Congress, will travel to Delhi on Tuesday. Shivakumar remained in Bengaluru owing to a stomach infection, while Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on Monday.

    Before leaving for Delhi, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail."

    Also Read | DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi, decision on Karnataka CM post likely today

    He further said Sonia Gandhi had called him alone. Calling Sonia Gandhi a role model, Shivakumar said Congress is family for everyone." He said they have built this party (Congress), have built this house.

    "Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone's interest. My health is fine now. People have blessed the party. I have done my duty. The party is my temple,” he added.

    Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of the next Karnataka CM, DK Shivkumar wished his colleague Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday.

    Also Read | 'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    In the 224-member assembly elections conducted on May 10, the Congress party won a comfortable majority of 135 seats, marking its best-ever showing in Karnataka since 1999. The regions of Old Mysuru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Central Karnataka have seen major advances for the party.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested anr

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested

    DK Shivakumar to meet core Congress leadership today in Delhi decision on Karnataka CM post likely today gcw

    DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi, decision on Karnataka CM post likely today

    Will support Congress where it is strong': Mamata Banerjee on TMC's 2024 strategy AJR

    'Will support Congress where it is strong': Mamata Banerjee on TMC's 2024 strategy

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know AJR

    Proposal to ban Bajrang Dal a move to consolidate Muslim votes to Congress?: Here's all you need to know

    Single man with courage makes majority DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks AJR

    'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani plotting to murder her? Read this RBA

    SHOCKING! Is Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani plotting to murder her? Read this

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested anr

    Kerala youth attacks doctor and threatens to kill, arrested

    WhatsApp introduces Chat Lock feature for private chats how will it help users gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Lock' feature for private chats

    Why were police at Lady Gaga house in Malibu? Here what we know RBA

    Why were police at Lady Gaga’s house in Malibu? Here's what we know

    3 killed police officials injured in New Mexico shooting suspect dead gcw

    3 killed, police officials injured in New Mexico shooting; suspect dead

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon