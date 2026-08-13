Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen conducted a surprise inspection at Pareeksha Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, addressing major delays in issuing SSLC certificates. He ordered officials to resolve issues and issue certificates within 15 days.

General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Pareeksha Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram following several complaints about delays in correcting and issuing duplicate SSLC certificates. The minister directly heard the grievances of applicants who had come to Pareeksha Bhavan and directed officials to take immediate action.

Minister Finds Delays, Orders Procedural Change

During the inspection, the minister found that applicants were facing delays of two to three months in obtaining corrected and duplicate SSLC certificates. He instructed officials to take urgent steps to eliminate the delay. Pareeksha Bhavan officials informed the minister that the delay was largely caused by the existing procedure of sending certificates to schools for corrections and receiving them back. The minister directed officials to introduce necessary changes to eliminate this process and speed up service delivery.

New Deadline and Resources Provided

The minister said 60 laptops would be urgently provided to Pareeksha Bhavan for the purpose. He directed that certificates must be issued within 15 days of receiving applications.

Improving Communication and Service

The minister also personally found substance in complaints that calls to the Pareeksha Bhavan reception were not being answered. He instructed the Pareeksha Bhavan Secretary to ensure mobile phone facilities for the reception and superintendents so that applicants can receive timely information. He further directed that additional staff be deployed at counters to reduce waiting and long queues for applicants.

Monitoring and Guidelines Ordered

Pareeksha Bhavan Joint Commissioner monitored the implementation and submitted a report, the minister directed. He also instructed the Director of General Education to prepare strict guidelines to address the issues. (ANI)