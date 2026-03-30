Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has set a goal to provide housing for every homeless family in the state by 2029. He highlighted his government's progress, citing 5.5 lakh houses completed in the last 20 months across various schemes.

At the grand housewarming ceremony in Sullurupeta on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined his government's ambitious vision to ensure housing for every homeless family in the state by 2029.

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Paying homage to TDP founder N T Rama Rao, the Chief Minister described him as a trailblazer in welfare, whose legacy continues to inspire pro-poor governance. Reiterating his commitment, Chandrababu Naidu stated that providing permanent housing to the underprivileged is not just a promise but a fundamental principle of his administration.

Focus on Accelerated Construction and Distribution

He emphasised that since taking office in 2024, housing has been treated as a top priority, with focused efforts to accelerate construction and distribution. Highlighting the government's progress, he recalled that between 2014 and 2019, more than 8.19 lakh houses were built and distributed.

Recent Progress and Ongoing Projects

Maintaining that pace, the current government has already conducted two major distribution drives within 20 months, including a landmark program in Rayachoti where 3 lakh houses were handed over. The Chief Minister further noted that construction is actively underway, with nearly 1 lakh houses being built under the AP TIDCO scheme and an additional 1.5 lakh houses under other housing initiatives. In Tirupati district alone, 15,659 houses have been completed and delivered, bringing relief and happiness to thousands of families.

He stated that a total of 5.5 lakh houses have been completed in the last 20 months, including 4.52 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and around 78,000 houses in rural areas, reflecting the government's strong push toward inclusive housing development.

Reaffirming his resolve, Chandrababu Naidu assured that the dream of owning a home will soon become a reality for every poor family in Andhra Pradesh.