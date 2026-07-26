An employee leaving office just 10 minutes early has sparked a viral debate after the CEO sent a WhatsApp message questioning the move. A screenshot shared on Reddit has reignited discussions on micromanagement, trust, and workplace culture in India.

CEO questions employee for leaving office 10 minutes early

The debate around work culture in India's corporate world is back in the spotlight. This time, it's because of a young Human Resources (HR) employee who shared their experience on Reddit, and the story has now gone viral on social media.

According to the employee, they left the office about 10 minutes before the official closing time. Almost immediately, they received a WhatsApp message from the company's CEO asking, "What time did you leave today?" The employee shared a screenshot of this message on Reddit, which has led to a massive discussion among users.

The viral Reddit post

The incident was shared in the r/IndianWorkplace community on Reddit. The employee mentioned that this was their first full-time corporate job and asked if this level of monitoring is normal.

They said they were surprised to receive the message from the CEO just moments after they had left the office for the day.

Employee points out other issues at the company:

The employee didn't just talk about this one incident. They also expressed their frustration with how the company operates. According to them:

They had to wait for many days to get their work-related expenses reimbursed.

The money was paid late even after sending multiple reminders.

Some senior employees took long breaks without being questioned.

But they were questioned for leaving just a few minutes early.

This experience made them wonder if the rules at the workplace were the same for everyone.

Mother-Son Entrepreneurs Turn Bihar’s Thekua into Rs 75 Crore Success Story in Bengaluru!

'Corporate life is different from what I imagined'

The employee, who identifies as a Gen Z worker, said this incident has changed their perspective on corporate life.

They mentioned in the post that it has raised new questions for them about office culture, punctuality, and the expectations placed on employees.

What are netizens saying?

On Reddit, many users felt the CEO's action was a clear example of micromanagement. Some others commented:

Companies should evaluate employees based on their performance, not the hours they spend at their desks.

A work environment built on trust produces better results.

They advised the employee to gain some experience and then switch to a company with a better work culture.

However, a few people argued that following company rules is also an employee's responsibility. The debate continues to be a hot topic on social media.

What is micromanagement?

Micromanagement is a management style where a boss excessively observes and controls every small task or movement of their employees. According to experts, this can negatively impact an employee's confidence, creativity, and job satisfaction in the long run. However, some companies justify such strictness as necessary for maintaining discipline and punctuality.

Mumbai Police: Cop in Mufti Grabs Woman Protestor, Video Goes Viral! (WATCH)