A photo from the NEET protests has gone viral showing an elderly woman holding a hilarious placard warning police: "Only I can beat my children." The internet is in love.

A photo from the ongoing NEET protests has taken the internet by storm, not for its political message, but for one elderly woman's brilliantly witty placard that perfectly captured the essence of Indian motherhood.

The image, shared on X, shows the woman standing calmly amid a sea of protesting students, holding a sign that read: "Apni laathi peeche rakho, mere bacchon ko sirf mai peetungi" — which translates to "Keep your police baton behind. Only I can beat my children."

The caption accompanying the photo read: "Bro, whose mom is this? 💀 Stay safe." Within hours, it struck a chord with thousands who saw it as the perfect mix of Indian parenting, humour and fierce maternal instinct.

Internet Reacts With Love and Laughter

The slogan, while tongue-in-cheek, resonated with many who said it perfectly captured the paradox of Indian mothers—strict at home but fiercely protective when it comes to the outside world. The comments section quickly turned into a celebration of every desi mom.

"A true Indian parent," wrote one user. Another commented, "Hahah brown parents got no chill! Respect to all Indian moms."

"Getting nostalgia… my mom was exactly this possessive 😌," shared a third.

Another user joked, "Keep your police baton behind, only I can whoop my kids. She the MVP 🙏🏽."

Others couldn't get enough of the slogan itself. "Aunty delivered the most real slogan," wrote one user, while another quipped, "Wanna be Gen Z mom 😂."

Heartfelt Reactions Pour In

Perhaps the most heartfelt reaction summed up why the photo has resonated so widely: "I just LOVE the concept of MOMS: unhinged, authoritative, protective, strict but melts into a puddle… just so woman!!!!"

Another simply declared, "Asli Mother India!" The phrase quickly began trending as more users shared the image and expressed their admiration.

Moment of Levity Amid Serious Protest

The NEET protests, which have been ongoing across the country, have seen students demanding changes to the examination system and addressing concerns over alleged irregularities. The protests have drawn significant police presence at various locations.

In the midst of this tense atmosphere, the elderly woman's placard provided a moment of unexpected levity that brought smiles to faces across social media. Her message, while humorous, also carried a deeper meaning about the protective nature of mothers.

Many users noted that the woman's presence at the protest itself was significant, showing solidarity with the students while also keeping a watchful eye on them. Her sign served as a reminder that behind every protester is someone's child, and that mothers will always stand up for their own.

The photo has since been shared thousands of times across platforms, with users tagging their own mothers and sharing similar anecdotes about their fiercely protective parents.