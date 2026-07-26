In Drass, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan, stating while India focuses on innovation and development, Pakistan is engaged in designing terrorism and sending terrorists. He said talks would only be on PoK's liberation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauched a scathing attack on Pakistan, highlighting the stark contrast between India's developmental trajectory and Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, asserting that India has moved far ahead while the neighbouring country remains mired in its "nefarious designs." Addressing a gathering in Drass, Ladakh, the Defence Minister drew a series of sharp comparisons between the two nations.

India Innovates, Pakistan Infiltrates: Rajnath Singh

"Today, India is pursuing innovation, while Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. While India is designing ships, Pakistan is engaged in designing terrorism. While India is creating a startup ecosystem, Pakistan is creating a terror ecosystem. While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers," Singh said.

Further contrasting the technological and scientific milestones of both countries, the Minister stated, "India is known for its space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. While India is sending satellites into space, Pakistan remains engaged in sending terrorists across the border. While India is providing software to the world, Pakistan is supplying terror."

Singh also pointed out the difference in digital and social infrastructure, noting that while India connects the world, Pakistan radicalises it. "India is building data centers, while Pakistan is building radicalisation centres. While India is connecting the world through UPI, Pakistan is connecting terrorism through hawala. Our paths are different. If Pakistan attempts to obstruct our progress through its nefarious designs, our brave armed forces are fully prepared to give a befitting reply," he added.

'No Talks With Pakistan, Only on PoK'

Reiterating the government's firm diplomatic stance, the Defence Minister ruled out any dialogue with Islamabad unless the agenda shifted to the liberation of illegally occupied territories. "Our intention is clear. There will be no talks with Pakistan. If there are any talks, they will be only on PoK, which is a part of India and illegally occupied by Pakistan," Singh asserted.

'Pakistan Made Terrorism its Govt Policy'

He further claimed that the line between the Pakistani state and non-state actors has been completely erased. "At present, Pakistan has made terrorism a part of its government policy, and the distinction between the military and militants has completely disappeared there. The army not only protects terrorist organisations but also works closely with them," he said.

Recalling India's shift in military doctrine regarding cross-border threats, Singh referred to previous operations to underscore India's resolve. "During Operation Sindoor, we made it clear that India will no longer view terrorists and the governments that support them separately," the Defence Minister said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Tributes

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts. (ANI)