    Centre to mint Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament building; check details

    First Published May 26, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    The central government on Thursday (May 25) said that it is all set to release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. In a gazette notification issued on May 25, the Finance Ministry said that the coin will be issued under the rule 'Coinage (Issue of Commemorative Coin on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building) Rules, 2023.

     "The coin of Rs 75 denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building," it said. 

    It is reportedly said that the new Rs 75 coin will have a diameter of 44 mm and it will have 200 serrations. The coin will be made up of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel and 5 percent zinc.

    9 Years of Modi Government: Why the world is watching India today?

    In its statement, the finance ministry said, "The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' in Hindi inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word 'Bharat' in Devnagri script and on the right periphery with the word 'India' in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol and denominational value 75 in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol."

    "The inscription 'Sansad Snakul' shall be written in Devnagri script on the upper periphery and the inscription 'Parliament Complex' in English shall be written on the lower periphery of the coin. The year 2023 in international numeral shall be written below the image of Parliament Complex," it further said.

    On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building. PM Modi will also install the ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building.

    Sengol's history explained: A look into the past of sacred sceptre to be installed in new Parliament

    The 'Sengol' was given to the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power in August 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building on December 20 in 2020.

    The new Parliament also has a National Emblem made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 Kg and is 6.5m in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 Kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

