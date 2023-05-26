9 Years of Modi Government: Why the world is watching India today

The world is now witnessing a new India, and in the shifting global environment, India is moving towards seizing the chance with decisive leadership and an effective worldwide profile because success is attained when outdated customs and restrictions are eliminated.

India's global standing rose considerably over the past nine years under the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, leading up to its most recent G-20 chairmanship. After the UN Security Council and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has earned the historic opportunity to chair the G-20 beginning on December 1, 2022.

India's international reputation has grew manifold during the Russia-Ukraine war. India saw the might of the tricolour in Ukraine. Such was India's goodwill that none of the buses that were transporting Indians out of the war-torn country were stopped for inspection.

The nation has achieved unprecedented heights. The scope of the phrase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "the world is one family" goes far beyond the realms of commerce and business. The foundation of India's "one world" philosophy is a sense of belonging, fraternity, sensitivity, and respect.

India as the Chairman of G-20

The G-20 is a group of nations with an economic potential equivalent to 85 percent of global GDP. Twenty nations make up the G-20, which accounts for 75 percent of global trade. A total of 19 nations, including the European Union, make up the G-20, which represents two-thirds of the world's population. India is currently serving as the Chair of the G-20.

'India First' in Foreign Policy



India has occupied a key position in the complex diplomatic setting, whether it is in relation to trade, investment, or cultural exchange, exporting goods from India, or making scientific and technological advancements.

India was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. PM Modi's outlook of India in the foreign world progressed way to chair the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation (WHO), chaired the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and now India is also an important member of the recently formed Quad.

In addition to expanding ties with Sri Lanka and Nepal, India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy has given its relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives new life.

Vaccine Maitri

India's vaccination programme against COVID-19 was the most successful and the largest in the world. When India developed two vaccines against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the entire globe also benefitted. India exported vaccines to nations that were in desperate need of medicines to counter the pandemic, a feat acknowledged repeatedly by the World Health Organisation.

India's Global Actions

1) India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Operation Dost' to rescue people trapped after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. India was the first country to reach out with help.

2) 'Operation Ganga' was carried out during the Russia-Ukraine war to safely return more than 22,000 of its nationals, and India also rescued students from other nations, notably Pakistan.

3) India effectively launched the "Vande Bharat Mission" and "Operation Samudra Setu" campaigns to bring its citizens from many nations of the world during the Corona period, showing its responsibility as a nation.

4) 'Operation Rahat' was launched in 2015 to evacuate Indian nationals from Yemen.

5) 'Operation Devi Shakti' evacuated Indians in the midst of the Afghanistan crisis.

6) For those affected by the earthquake and tsunami in the Republic of Indonesia, 'Operation Samudra Maitri' was launched.

7) Following the horrible terrorist attack on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to visit Sri Lanka. In the meantime, all 9 provinces of Sri Lanka can now access India's emergency ambulance service.

8) India launched 'Operation Kaveri' in April 2023, to evacuate stranded Indians for conflict-hit Sudan.

The world is today looking up to India for its opinion, its assistance, and its statesmanship. From being dismissed and ridiculed as soft power, India is today ready to assume a leadership role and power global growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.