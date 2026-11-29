The Centre will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The legislation aims to facilitate women's reservation and delimitation of constituencies in a special Parliament sitting.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet on Monday at 10 am, during which representatives of all political parties will be briefed about the business scheduled to be taken up in the House. Meanwhile, the Centre will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, according to the House's revised list of business for November 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are scheduled to seek leave to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies. It also provides for readjusting the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to States and Union Territories, the total number of seats in each Legislative Assembly, and dividing each State and Union Territory with an Assembly into territorial constituencies. The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.

The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)