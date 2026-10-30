The Centre has raised the paddy procurement target for Jammu division to 60,000 MT for the 2026-27 season, following requests from Kathua farmers to support the local agricultural community under PM Modi's development initiatives.

Government Increases Paddy Procurement Target

The Centre has approved an increase in the paddy procurement estimate for Jammu Division from 36,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 60,000 MT for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Friday. In a post on X, Singh said the enhancement was approved by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi following a request made by him in response to demands from the farming community of Kathua and its elected representatives.

Welcoming the decision, Singh said, "Good news for the farming community of Kathua & J&K!" He said that he had approached Joshi seeking an enhancement in the paddy procurement estimate for Jammu and Kashmir during the Kharif Marketing Season, following demands raised by farmers and their elected representatives.

Minister Confirms Approval Process

"In response to a popular demand from the farming community of Kathua and its elected representatives, a request was made by me to Hon’ble Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Pralhad Joshi ji, for enhancement in the paddy procurement estimate for Jammu & Kashmir during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS). I thank the Hon’ble Minister Joshi ji, on my behalf and on behalf of the farming community of my region, for promptly accepting the demand and issuing orders for the said enhancement," Singh said. https://x.com/DrJitendraSingh/status/2116172439973757426

Sharing Joshi's response, Singh also posted the communication confirming the Government of India's approval to increase the procurement estimate from 36,000 MT to 60,000 MT for Jammu Division during KMS 2026-27. In his letter addressed to Singh, Joshi stated, "Dear Dr. Jitendra Singh ji, as requested by your kind self, to enhance the paddy procurement target to 60,000 MT for Jammu Division during KMS 2026-27. It is to inform that approval has been granted, and the Department of Food & Public Distribution has issued a letter conveying the approval of the Government of India for enhancement of the paddy procurement estimate from 36,000 MT to 60,000 MT (in terms of paddy) during KMS 2026-27 for Jammu Division. The approval letter is enclosed for your kind reference."

Commitment to Regional Development

Singh further highlighted the Central government's initiatives in Kathua since 2014, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the development of the region. "Under the benevolent leadership of PM Shri narendramodi ji since 2014, Kathua has received several landmark Central projects and benefits of national importance, and whenever a demand was made in public interest, it has been positively responded to," he said.

The revised estimate represents an increase of 24,000 MT in the paddy procurement target for Jammu Division for the 2026-27 Kharif Marketing Season. (ANI)