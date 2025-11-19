Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma affirmed the Centre and Haryana governments' commitment to farmer welfare, highlighting the PM-KISAN scheme's 21st instalment. He noted nearly 95,000 Kaithal farmers received the benefit, calling it a pillar of trust.

Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma has said that both the Centre and the Haryana governments remain fully committed to the welfare of farmers. He noted that the central government, guided by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' is working tirelessly to empower farmers. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again reaffirmed that farmer welfare is a top national priority by releasing PM-KISAN instalment directly into farmers' accounts. The scheme, he said, has become a reliable pillar of stability and trust for farmers across the country.

Kartikeya Sharma, who is an MP from Haryana in the Rajya Sabha, was addressing the district-level event on Wednesday as the Chief Guest under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana. PM Modi released the 21st instalment of the scheme from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and addressed farmers nationwide. Under this initiative, the government transferred Rs 2000 through Direct Benefit Transfer into the bank accounts of eligible farmers across India. State-level programme led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Palwal was also streamed at the district event, where attendees heard his message.

In his address, Sharma said that around 94,997 farmers of Kaithal district have received the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Prime Minister, he said, has once again reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the agriculture sector by releasing Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers across the country.

He recalled that the scheme was launched in 2019 with the vision of providing direct assistance through a simple, transparent, and barrier-free mechanism so that every farmer receives the benefit without delay or hindrance. He stated that India can become a developed nation only when its farmers are strong and self-reliant. Guided by this vision, PM Modi and Chief Minister Saini have been focusing on technology adoption and modern farming practices.

With the wheat sowing season underway, the instalment of Rs 2000 will help small farmers meet essential needs such as seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs. Sharma appreciated the Kaithal district administration for its efforts in stubble management and said that he would raise this achievement in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to the media later, the Rajya Sabha MP expressed happiness over the notable progress Kaithal district has made in stubble management this year. He thanked the farmers for their proactive cooperation and congratulated all 95,000 farmers of Kaithal who received the PM-KISAN instalment.

He also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the continued support extended to the farming community. He added that the Prime Minister firmly believes that the path to making India a developed nation passes through agriculture. A strong farmer leads to strong agriculture, and strong agriculture leads to a strong nation.

Responding to opposition allegations regarding election irregularities, Sharma said that the people of Bihar have given them a fitting reply. (ANI)