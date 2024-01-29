Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA

    SIMI members have been implicated in various terrorist attacks across the country, such as the Bhopal jail break in 2014, the M Chinnawamy stadium blast in Bengaluru in 2014, and the Gaya blasts in 2017.

    Centre extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    The central government has extended the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an 'unlawful association' for an additional five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    The move comes as a response to SIMI's involvement in activities that threaten the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, including fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony.

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27

    The ban on SIMI was initially imposed on February 1, 2014, and subsequently extended for five years in 2019. Founded in 1977 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, SIMI operates with the agenda of converting India into an Islamic nation. The organization has faced multiple bans since its first declaration as an outlawed outfit in 2001.

    SIMI members have been implicated in various terrorist attacks across the country, such as the Bhopal jail break in 2014, the M Chinnawamy stadium blast in Bengaluru in 2014, and the Gaya blasts in 2017.

    The government's decision to extend the ban underscores its commitment to curb activities that pose a threat to national security and communal harmony.

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27 AJR

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala RKN

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala

    New Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru airports to introduce biometrics for expedited immigration checks: Report snt

    Biometrics-based immigration checks coming to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports soon: Report

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation AJR

    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey AJR

    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey

    Recent Stories

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27 AJR

    Rajya Sabha elections 2024: 56 seats across 15 states to go to polls on February 27

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad

    Explained Why Reliance Jio wants 2G and 3G services to be shut down gcw

    Explained: Why Reliance Jio wants 2G and 3G services to be shut down

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promotes upcoming romantic movie [PICTURES] ATG

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promotes upcoming romantic movie [PICTURES]

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala RKN

    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon