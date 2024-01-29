Centre extends ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA

SIMI members have been implicated in various terrorist attacks across the country, such as the Bhopal jail break in 2014, the M Chinnawamy stadium blast in Bengaluru in 2014, and the Gaya blasts in 2017.

The central government has extended the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an 'unlawful association' for an additional five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The move comes as a response to SIMI's involvement in activities that threaten the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India, including fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony.

The ban on SIMI was initially imposed on February 1, 2014, and subsequently extended for five years in 2019. Founded in 1977 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, SIMI operates with the agenda of converting India into an Islamic nation. The organization has faced multiple bans since its first declaration as an outlawed outfit in 2001.

The government's decision to extend the ban underscores its commitment to curb activities that pose a threat to national security and communal harmony.

